Former “Love and Hip Hop Miami” star Chinese Kitty lost her temper and her ability to fly on United Airlines last night after a video of her went viral. In it, sh’s seen trying to attack someone in the business economy portion of an airplane headed to Miami.

The footage was originally taken and shared by an agitated passenger in first class who observed the IG model and rapper attempt to attack someone in the seat behind her in business class. Fortunately, a man, who appeared to be with Kitty, blocked the 5-foot-something woman from causing any harm to anyone. According to the “tweets”, Kitty was beefing with another IG model named Baddie Gi who was on the same flight.

Baddie Gi is the same model involved in the bar brawl lawsuit filed against Cardi B that happened in 2018. So far, it has not been confirmed it was her, but fans seem to think so in comments. Baddie Gi also seemingly responded in her IG story writing “another night in Miami, I guess.”

Anywho! Here is the footage of Chinese Kitty wyling out on a United flight last night, courtesy of The Neighborhood Talk.

After the fight video circulated, Kitty did clear up the fact that she had been flying in business class because first class was packed. The model also let everyone know she was banned from flying on United Airline ever again. Yikes!

We hope she recovered her Birkin! SMH.