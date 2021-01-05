Bossip Video

The “Fab Five” are a legendary part of not only American sports culture but American pop-culture-at-large. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson are forever GOATs when it comes to college basketball.

It was recently announced that we will soon be getting a chance to watch the story unfold before our very eyes and re-experience the magic of the University of Michigan‘s greatest recruiting class of all time. In order to accomplish this, Webber and his co-executive producer Peter Gilbert have partnered with Cashmere Originals, an offspring of The Cashmere Agency, to produce a scripted series under the legendary name.

“Fab Five” will be produced by Webber-Gilbert and Cashmere Originals with Juwan Howard and Ray Jackson serving as consultants. Webber and teammate Jalen Rose have long had beef with one another but we hope that all five members can come together to support this important moment. Over the years, Webber has watched people tell this story inaccurately and now he has the opportunity to tell it the way he sees fit without outside interference.

“Cashmere Originals and the Cashmere Agency have done incredible work to market to diverse, multicultural audiences. I knew that Cashmere was the ideal home to step out and tell my story about my life and the Fab Five on my terms.” He continues, “I am looking forward to telling the behind the scenes story of my life, my friends and the Fab Five – an iconic movement that changed the face of modern-day basketball.”

For Cashmere Original’s part:

“This is a momentous partnership that will tell ground-breaking stories. Cashmere Originals is thrilled to be working with Chris and Webber-Gilbert Productions on this very important and timely project. Chris is a legendary athlete and his participation is essential to telling the Fab Five’s story faithfully,” says Russell Redeaux, Managing Partner and Head of Development for Cashmere Originals. “Our mission is to give the power back to those looking to tell their own stories. We couldn’t be more delighted with the opportunity to ultimately bring our limited series to screens.”

If you loved reliving Michael Jordan’s career this summer then this show will be a MUST WATCH!