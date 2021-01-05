Bossip Video

Alexis Ohanian is always in his wife, Serena Williams‘ corner, and that’s no different when it comes to bozos coming for the Tennis GOAT.

This week, Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to slam former tennis player Ion Tiriac, calling him “sexist” and “racist” over comments he made about Serena.

“Serena was a sensational player,” Tiriac–who owns the Madrid Open–told Romanian public channel TVR in a recent interview. “If she had a little decency, she would retire. At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

Of course, these comments are uncalled for and disgusting, which drove Ohanian to fire back at Tiriac’s ridiculous claims.

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder, wrote on Twitter. “Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks.” https://twitter.com/alexisohanian/status/1346193359925366784

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Tiriac given his opinion on Williams and her place in the sport. Back in 2018, he also mentioned the tennis star’s age and weight, saying, “I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf.”

At the time, Serena responded tastefully, though she still acknowledged just how dumb Tiriac was for his ignorant comments.

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion,” Williams told the New York Times. “Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”