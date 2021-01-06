Bossip Video

Georgia! Georgiaaaaaa!

WE DID IT, JOE! Democrats now control Congress and the Senate because both Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won the special runoff election in Georgia! It was close, close as f**k. But in the end, the gentlemen from the Peach State pulled it off.

If you were rooting for Ossoff and Warnock then you likely have no fingernails left, perhaps a bit less hair, and there is a good chance that your liquor cabinet is significantly less robust than it was prior to 7pm Tuesday night.

Before we go on, we have to say congratulations to Rev. Raphael Warnock for becoming only the 11th Black U.S. Senator in 232 years of American history, the first from the south.

As happy as we are for the Rev, that is an absolutely disgusting statistic. 232 years…it’s shameful and should arm every American with the ammo to chop down any fool trying to convince them that systematic racism doesn’t exist. Rev. Warnock took a lead relatively early in the night but it took the tally from Dekalb County to come in before Jon Ossoff could wrestle the lead away from Perdue. Suffice to say, it was a very tense night of waiting and worrying but all that anxiety just made the Ossoff lead hit different. Once he went up by 3,500 votes, there was no looking back.

Both of these men owe this victory to Black women, especially Stacey Abrams. She is a true example of how you respond when you are discounted and done dirty, you fight even harder to TAKE what’s rightfully yours. She might not be the governor of Georgia, but what she’s won no white man can steal from her. She has the people, she has her pride, and she has the favor of the entire Democratic party and all their constituents for delivering them the reigns of governmental power. In addition to Queen Stacey, there are scores of other Black, brown, Asian, and Latinx women like LaTosha Brown of Black Votes Matter and Nykidra “Nyki” Robinson of Black Girls Vote who did the work on the ground to bolster Abrams efforts and they all deserve the freshest roses you can pull from the earth.