There’s a new season of “Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” afoot and it features some NOLA fan faves!

Kinetic Content has confirmed that “Married at First Sight: Couples Cam” picks up right where it left off on February 4th at 8 pm ET/PT with returning couples:

Doug and Jamie (S1)

Source: Jamie & Doug / Kinetic Content

Ashley and Anthony (S5)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

Shawniece and Jephte (S6)

Source: Shawniece And Jephte / Kinetic Content

Danielle and Bobby (S8)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

Stephanie and AJ (S8)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

 

Kristine and Keith (S8)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

 

Beth and Jamie (S9)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

 

(Parents to be) Greg and Deonna (S9)

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

 

and Jessica and Austin (S10).

 

Source: Daniel Dorsa / Kinetic Content

 

 

Not only that, three new couples from the quarantine-extended Bayou blessed New Orleans season are coming to the show.

Still beautifully booed up duos; Karen and Miles, Amani and Woody, and Amelia and Bennett from “Married At First Sight” Season 11 are joining” Married At First: Couples Cam” season 2!

Miles & Karen

Source: Mckenzie Bigliazzi Photography / Kinetic Content

Woody & Amani

Source: Juston Jacques Photography / Kinetic Content

 

Amelia & Bennett

Source: Kinetic Content / MAFS

Couples Cam is of course a raw and unfiltered self-shot series that follows MAFS success stories as they move forward with babies and family planning, major life changes, arguments and fun – and a whole lot of love!


“Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” season 2 premieres February 4th at 8 pm ET/PT. Its predecessor Married at First Sight will premiere its 12th season with a three-hour episode, January 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.

Will YOU be watching???

 

 

“Married At First Sight: Couples Cam” is produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

