Rosario Dawson couldn’t wait to show off the Christmas gift her man got her this year, making sure they get to spend as much time together as possible.

The actress zoomed in to a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about everything she’s got going on in her personal and professional life. Since the holiday season just passed, Dawson also showed off what she got for Christmas, which includes a very heartfelt present from her boo, Senator Cory Booker.

When it comes to receiving gifts, Rosario makes it clear that she prefers something thoughtful and handmade over anything extravagant, which perfectly prefaces what Booker got for her. After introducing it, the actress holds up the doll version of Booker, a plushy bald man that looks vaguely like Cory, also donning a purple tie and a blue suit.

She’s clearly very excited about this gift from her man, saying he made sure they could spend the holidays together no matter what. She also gushes over just how soft his head is and the fact that he’s the same size as her Grogu doll. The Mandalorian star also admits to taking a few photos alongside the plush replica of “her man” too.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to see mini Cory in all its glory.

According to EW, Cory and Rosario have been dating since the fall of 2018. They met each other at a political fundraiser through a mutual friend.

During an interview with The Post, Corey revealed that his budding relationship with the 41-year-old actress made him feel “vulnerable.”

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships,” Booker shared. “but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable.”

So cute!