More details have been released surrounding the unfortunate passing of a beloved best-selling author.

As previously reported reps for Eric Jerome Dickey confirmed that the contemporary urban fiction icon known for his books including “Milk In My Coffee”, “Between Lovers” “Friends and Lovers”, “Cheaters”, and more, died Sunday.

Details were skimpy about his passing but now his Penguin Random House publicist Emily Canders has confirmed to PEOPLE that Dickey died of cancer. The type of cancer the author was battling is still unknown.

NBC News adds that he’d “been battling cancer for a few years” and underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2019 and was hospitalized for three months.

“He said he had lost 44 pounds, down to 147, in January 2020. “My college weight,” he joked.”

The literary legend is survived by four daughters and reportedly no funeral services are planned at the time due to the pandemic.

The writer’s publisher Dutton also told PEOPLE Dickey more about the author who was “grateful” for his well-earned adoration.

“Eric Jerome Dickey loved being a writer and all that it encompassed,” Dutton said in a statement. “He loved challenging himself with each book; he adored his readers and beloved fans and was always grateful for his success. We are proud to have been his publisher over the span of his award-winning career. He will truly be missed.”

His agent Sara Camilli added in a statement:

“Eric and I have been together since the start of both of our careers. He’s been like a member of our family. His death leaves a large void not only in the literary world but in our lives as well. He was a writer’s writer–always striving to make everything he wrote the best it could be.”

R.I.P. Eric Jerome Dickey.