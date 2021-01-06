Bossip Video

Pregnant Fantasia Barrino shared some exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing the gender of her and her hubby’s baby. They’re having a girl!

The gender reveal party seemed lit! Fantasia shared video clips Tuesday evening in her IG story, showing off pink fireworks and her family cheering, shouting their excitement for the singer’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

On her page, Fanny shared a simple “it’s a girl” message to make a formal announcement.

This new baby girl will be Barrino’s first child with her husband Kendall Taylor. She is already mom to two children, 8-year-old Dallas Xavier, and Zion Quari, 19. Her older kids are from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Fantasia has been quite open about her pregnancy journey, initially making the announcement on video. The 36-year-old and her husband had tried to conceive a baby through IVF before having success naturally.

Fantasia previously shared that this pregnancy had a different effect on her body compared to her experience with her older children.

“I can definitely feel everything. Third child in, so a little older now — so it hits a little different. But we are very, very especially in this time, we’re very grateful that God is bringing this type of joy to our life and we can kind of block out, or try at least to block out, a lot of the stuff that is going on and focus on this gift.” She added:” I’m feeling good. Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it. I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything, I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

Congrats to Fantasia and Taylor!