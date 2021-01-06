Bossip Video

Lil Boosie shares his happiness to vote for the first time in Georgia for the Senate runoff in the most Boosie way possible.

Lil Boosie was a victim of gun violence back in November, which would sideline most people, but Boosie has kept going in the face of adversity. After revealing his gruesome injuries on social media, many people questioned how he can keep such a busy schedule with the pain he must be in. Boosie has still been doing shows and living like a king, but perhaps his latest expedition might be his greatest.

According to TMZ, Boosie hit the streets yesterday and lost his voting virginity in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Boosie Badazz has lost his voting booth virginity — the rapper’s voting for the first time in his life … and he’s so determined, he wouldn’t let his gunshot injuries stop him.

The wheelchair-bound rapper rolled up to a Futon County, GA polling place Tuesday to make his voice heard in that state’s crucial Senatorial runoff election — and he was singing a tune about change as he did it.

Boosie doesn’t get enough credit for this video and how it may have helped others decide to get up and go to the polls. Boosie’s video from voting is a must-see and proves voting can be as fun as you make it.

The ‘Wipe Me Down” rapper has had a lot to say this year throughout this contentious election. Back in November of last year, Boosie shared his thoughts on why he wasn’t surprised that Lil Wayne endorsed Trump and he confessed his love for Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris. Peep the interview below.