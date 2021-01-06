Tommy’s back!

“Power” fans are still buzzing over the surprise return of callous Christmas canceler Tommy Egan during the buzzy “Power Book II: Ghost” season finale where he attempted (and failed) to take out Tasha in a delicious twist that blew up Twitter.

In the episode, Tommy pops up in New York to deal with Tasha after learning about her plot to blame him for Ghost’s murder.

BUT it didn’t happen after he made a deal with Tariq who agreed to help him fake his death to end any investigation in exchange for sparing his mother.

However, in true “Power” fashion, Tommy reneged on the deal by attempting to hit Tasha once again only for him to be shut down by Monet, who told him to scram before taking Tariq back to the family.

“It felt really good [to return], and it was also great because they have most of the same crew, and all of the crew members and I get along so well that it was a big homecoming,” said Joseph Sikora about his return to the “Power” universe. “I mean, I walked onto set and got a bit of an ovation, and there’s nothing like being celebrated by your peers. And so I was just so grateful that everybody missed me, and I had such a great time being back.”

Tommy’s crowd-pleasing return was a prelude to his upcoming spin-off “POWER BOOK IV: FORCE,” which will be the third new series in the expanded “POWER” Universe from creator, writer, and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“POWER BOOK IV: FORCE” picks up with Tommy putting New York in his rearview mirror for good while dealing with ghosts from his past.

What was your reaction to Tommy's return in the finale?