Anthony Mackie Is The Fighting Machine Calling Shots For Damson Idris In ‘Outside The Wire’ [Official Trailer]

Two of our faves are joining forces for a new Netflix movie premiering next week.

Netflix unveiled the new key art and official trailer for ‘Outside The Wire’ today and we’re super excited because the film stars Anthony Mackie in exactly the kind of bada** role we love to see him in. If that wasn’t already exciting enough, his co-star is none other than “Snowfall’s” leading man Damson Idris. Check out the official trailer below:

This looks so good. We can’t wait!

Here’s the full synopsis:

In 2036, America serves as a peacekeeping force and human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps and drone pilots monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after headstrong drone pilot Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the Army deploys him to a military outpost to confront the human costs of his button-pushing. Harp’s expectations of guarding a fence are upended when his new commanding officer Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) announces plans to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons. Soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience as a drone pilot means little out on the battlefield under enemy attack — especially after discovering that Leo is an A.I.-enhanced supersoldier whose strength, speed and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a trial by fire.

We can’t wait to see Damson take on the role of Lt. Harp!

The 29-year-old star has been wowing fans over since his breakout role in Snowfall. Idris has also made appearances in Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone, and Farming which he won an award for Best Actor in a British Film at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year.

‘Outside The Wire’ premieres on January 15th via NETFLIX.