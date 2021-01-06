Bossip Video

You happy now?

Welp, here we are. The day after the Democrats officially and legally took control of the United States government, thousands of Donald Trump supporters descended upon Washington, D.C. to terrorize federal property, specifically, the U.S. Capitol building where Congress and the Senate hold court.

There is absolute chaos happening and it is 100% Donald Trump’s fault. Following a huge MAGA rally where white people gathered to b!tch and moan about Trump’s loss to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, thousands of white American terrorists charged the Capitol, fought police, and eventually took over the entire building.

Joe Biden just addressed the nation on live TV and demanded that Donald Trump also take to the airwaves to denounce this behavior and attempt to stop the riots.

These same folks who chided and mocked Black Lives Matter are now happier than a hog in s#!t to be engaging in something far less noble than fighting for justice.

Things got so bad that the few security guards who were inside the Capitol actually had to draw their service weapons on the white domestic terrorists.

These radical MAGAs eventually made it onto the House floor to scream for their führer.

This looks like some third-world country in a bad Hollywood flick.

How the F**K has this been allowed to happen?!? When BLM was protesting for actual justice this summer, the Capitol building looked like this:

But today, it looks like this:

Congresspeople and Senators were evacuated and were forced to put on gas masks to protect themselves from bombs and chemical weapons.

A woman was shot in the midst of the insurrection. We warn you now, the following video is very graphic.

POLICE WERE TAKING F**KING SELFIES WITH THE TERRORISTS!

There are so many disturbing images from this afternoon that we couldn’t possibly post them all here. We been saying for years that Trump and his followers are dangerous and the potential for this type of event was high. Welp, here we are.

Are you happy now?