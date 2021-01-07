HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLUE!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate a cultural icon, first of her name, the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive, BLUE IVY CARTER, who turns NINE (yes, it’s been 9 whole years) today on this momentous 7th day of January.

At no point during her already iconic career has Blue slowed down to let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s elite dance squad and shaping new-age pop culture with her every power move.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old,” said Beyoncé in a rare interview with Vogue last year. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them. Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

If “Brown Skin Girl” wins the Grammy for Best Music Video, she’d become the second youngest person to ever take home the prestigious award.

And that’s only one of several potential Blue Ivy wins in a big year where she’s also slated to narrate Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love‘ audiobook.

‘Hair Love’ is an amazing and relatable story of an African-American father navigating the task of doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. The critically-acclaimed short film won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2020.

Cherry announced the news earlier on Twitter with a direct link to the audiobook that marked the latest of Blue’s many accomplishments behind the microphone.

At the moment, she’s the youngest recipient of a BET Award who also snagged an NAACP Image Award for mama Bey’s diaspora dazzling film “Black Is King” that dropped last July on Disney Plus.

What’s your fave Blue Ivy moment? Tell us down below and peep her funniest meme moments (so far) on the flip.