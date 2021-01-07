Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian West reached the end of the rope with her marriage after her husband Kanye West kicked off his bizarre presidential campaign.

We’re pretty sure there is no shortage of reasons why Kim K would be fed up with being Mrs. West, but according to Page Six reports the “final straw” was the decision made to pursue America’s highest elected office that made Kim aware of how much she “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity.” That’s according to one of the sources who spoke to Page Six about the split.

We hate to even retread that dark and troubled road by bringing up the rants Kanye made on the campaign trail, including his false claims about Harriet Tubman and his revelation that Kim considered terminating her pregnancy with North. That would probably have been the point of no return for plenty of people, riiiight?

Meanwhile, a second source Page Six pointed out that Kim never supported her husband’s misguided attempt to seek public office.

“She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes.” He finally conceded on Nov. 3.

The first source added,

“Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”

And when it comes to doing the right thing for their kids, TMZ claims that Kim and Kanye actually DID spend Christmas together and even splashed out on expensive presents for each other.

The tabloid cites sources close to the couple who say KimYe spent Christmas at home with their four children and that Kanye gave Kim FIVE 2021 Maybach SUVs. The vehicle costs just under $200K so that’s about a milli for them bad boys… The sources also say Kim spent a grip as well, dropping over $1 million for several James Turrell pieces.

TMZ is also still reporting that the couple is in counseling BUT that divorce remains on the table.