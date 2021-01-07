Demi Lovato is doing her part to combat the acts of terrorism committed by Trump supporters at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, which includes putting out some political music about what went down….wait, seriously?

While she probably means well, Demi Lovato caught a lot of people off guard this week when she responded to the MAGA riots by letting everyone know she was going into the studio to make music about it.

“My heart is broken,” she wrote on Twitter following the news on Wednesday. “It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…”

Okay, Demi, seems legit. People want you to sing instead of speaking up. Don’t give in! Don’t sing! Let’s see what she had to say next.

“THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO,” she tweeted. “THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight.”

Oh…okay. So she is going to sing. Well….alright.

There’s nothing wrong with Demetria making some woke music, but…who asked for this? And what exactly does this solve?

Like Ms. Rosa would say, just opeeennnn your puuuuuurse!

Lovato has been open about her dismay for the Trump administration, which she eludes to in her track “Commander in Chief” that dropped back in October. The 28-year-old singer has been active during this election season, most recently dedicating her social media outlets to campaigning for the Georgia runoff elections.

Anyway, here are some responses to Demi’s decision to run to the studio in the middle of political unrest: