Bossip Video

“You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth…”

Meghan McCain has had enough.

During Thursday’s episode of “The View” the conservative expressed her dismay over the saltine siege at the U.S. Capitol and called for action to be taken against Trump and his soup cookie cronies.

According to Meghan, fellow Republicans need to demand that the 25th Amendment be invoked so that Cheeto In Chief can be removed from office after yesterday’s events.

“This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. … I have been absolutely despondent watching this,” McCain said Thursday. “The bedrock of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power. [Trump] is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout—we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.” “These bastards are using the American flag as symbols as they are attacking our own Republic,” she said. “You are not patriots. You do not represent America. You are scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda.”

Meghan is of course the daughter of the late GOP Sen. John McCain who Trump constantly disrespected and called a “loser” so it makes sense for her want to him out.

But the staunch Republican throwing on her conservative Wonder Woman cape and calling for action is something to see. Too little too late, but still.

Watch it for yourself below.

This is the SECOND time this week Meghan has made headlines. Earlier this week she got her faux-pony shifted by Joy Behar who cracked her face by telling her she did NOT miss her while she was out on maternity leave.