What a time! Just days away from the release of ‘American Skin,‘ the film has unveiled a powerful set of posters.

‘American Skin‘ just released the moving images designed by Gravillis, Inc (@gravillisinc) today.

The imagery teases the intensity of the Nate Parker film, which opens in select theaters and on-demand on January 15.

AMERICAN SKIN weaves a layered story in the tradition of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon, that follows a Black Iraqi War Vet, who after being denied a fair trial following the shooting death of his teenage son (and only child) by a white police officer, desperately seeks justice and accountability for his son’s death. Check out the trailer below:

Wow. This one is definitely intense. Are you excited to see it?

The film has been described as “a provocative and socially-urgent narrative on police brutality, directed by/written by/starring Nate Parker, with complex, charged performances from an all-star cast, and a script that reflects society’s immediate thirst for justice.”

During an interview with Deadline, Parker shared that his idea for the film sparked following the death of Michael Brown in 2014. Brown was an 18-year-old unarmed black man that was gunned down by police while walking down the street of a suburb of St Louis.

“My hope was both to amplify calls for justice while seeking a better understanding of the tensions between law enforcement and men and women of color,” Parker explained. “The most tragic moment of this trip arrived when I stood downtown between two infuriated groups of citizens. From one side came yells of ‘Justice for Mike Brown’ and on the other ‘Support Our Police’. It became even more clear to me, the disconnect in our collective understanding of citizenship, law enforcement, and our responsibility to preserve American Black lives. This trip and subsequent killings developed in me a fire that manifested itself into the makings of this film American Skin.”

Parker is showing himself to be fearless when it comes to racially charged storytelling. Did you enjoy his last film, ‘Birth Of A Nation?’

‘American Skin’ stars Nate Parker, Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie, Milauna Jackson, AnnaLynne McCord and Vanessa Bell Calloway.