What a time! Just days away from the release of ‘American Skin,‘ the film has unveiled a powerful set of posters.

‘American Skin‘ has released a powerful set of posters designed by Gravillis, Inc (@gravillisinc). The imagery teases the intensity of the Nate Parker film, which opens in select theaters and on demand on January 15.

Source: Vertical Entertainment / Vertical Entertainment

AMERICAN SKIN weaves a layered story in the tradition of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon, that follows a Black Iraqi War Vet, who after being denied a fair trial following the shooting death of his teenage son (and only child) by a white police officer, desperately seeks justice and accountability for his son’s death. Check out the trailer below:

Wow. This one is definitely intense. Are you excited to see it?

The film has been described as “a provocative and socially-urgent narrative on police brutality, directed by/written by/starring Nate Parker, with complex, charged performances from an all-star cast, and a script that reflects society’s immediate thirst for justice.”

Parker is showing himself to be fearless when it comes to racially charged storytelling. Did you enjoy his last film, ‘Birth Of A Nation?’

‘American Skin’ stars Nate Parker, Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie, Milauna Jackson, AnnaLynne McCord and Vanessa Bell Calloway.