What a time! Just days away from the release of ‘American Skin,‘ the film has unveiled a powerful set of posters.
‘American Skin‘ has released a powerful set of posters designed by Gravillis, Inc (@gravillisinc). The imagery teases the intensity of the Nate Parker film, which opens in select theaters and on demand on January 15.
AMERICAN SKIN weaves a layered story in the tradition of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon, that follows a Black Iraqi War Vet, who after being denied a fair trial following the shooting death of his teenage son (and only child) by a white police officer, desperately seeks justice and accountability for his son’s death. Check out the trailer below:
Wow. This one is definitely intense. Are you excited to see it?
The film has been described as “a provocative and socially-urgent narrative on police brutality, directed by/written by/starring Nate Parker, with complex, charged performances from an all-star cast, and a script that reflects society’s immediate thirst for justice.”
Parker is showing himself to be fearless when it comes to racially charged storytelling. Did you enjoy his last film, ‘Birth Of A Nation?’
‘American Skin’ stars Nate Parker, Omari Hardwick, Beau Knapp, Theo Rossi, Shane Paul McGhie, Milauna Jackson, AnnaLynne McCord and Vanessa Bell Calloway.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.