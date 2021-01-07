Bossip Video

Crystal Hefner is opening up about how giving into pressure from society literally almost killed her.

Hugh Hefner’s widow took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she almost died while undergoing cosmetic surgery back in October. She explained that, years ago, she became very ill from her implants, so she removed everything toxic from her body to get healthy again. Unfortunately, she said she didn’t learn her lesson, and decided to have another procedure done a few years later.

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through,” the former Playboy Playmate wrote. “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣”

⁣

She continued, “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it. ⁣Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣”

Hefner continued, expanding on how the pressure from society messes with the heads of women everywhere.

⁣

“How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized,” she said. “I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough.”

⁣

She concluded, writing, “I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it. ⁣This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s – as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.”