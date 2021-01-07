Bossip Video

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs, can’t find a new job, and have had to rely on government assistance and unemployment to survive. While most countries have locked down and given their citizens up to $2000 a month to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, the United States is wide open. After giving $1200 to eligible citizens months and months ago, another stimulus was an afterthought for the rest of the year. As the virus continues to rage across the country, the economy remains open.

Last month, right at the end of the year, a new stimulus package was approved to give $600 to the American people. According to Complex, even with approval, the new stimulus check might not get to everyone.

The IRS says some taxpayers will not be getting their stimulus checks directly or automatically, and will instead need to claim the funds on their 2020 tax returns. As CNBC reported on Tuesday, some taxpayers have noticed a message that reads, “Payment Status #2 – Not Available” on the IRS Get My Payment tool. While the IRS has already started to automatically deposit and mail out millions of stimulus checks, with some receiving them as of Tuesday, it says others with the payment status notification will have to wait until they file their 2020 taxes in order to get the payment. “The IRS advises people that if they don’t receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible,” the agency said in a statement.

Those who have waited for some type of relief to help with these troubling times will still have to jump through yet another hoop to get their stimulus. Hopefully, with the change of power later this month, more help will be on the way.

Joe Biden announced last week that he was in full support of getting those $2,000 stimulus checks into the hands of the American people during his speech at the Georgia Senate runoff elections, which thankfully both went to Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. With the Democrats now holding a majority in the Senate, hopefully, we can get the change we so desperately need to help during this crisis.