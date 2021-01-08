Bossip Video

More than an athlete…

NBA players were deeply affected by the white terrorism that we all witnessed on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon. Not to mention that on the very same day, the D.A. in Kenosha, Wisconsin chose to absolve the cop who shot Jacob Blake in the back 7 times of any criminal wrongdoing.

We’re all tired.

Last night, after the Los Angeles Lakers were defeated 118-108 by the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James spoke to the media about his thoughts on the Caucasian Coup D’etat on Capitol Hill.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers echoed similar sentiments in his no-holds-barred comments to the press.

Per usual, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t bite his tongue when he was asked about how it felt to watch these violent white men attack one of the country’s most sacred buildings where elderly lawmakers do the people’s business.

Prior to their game, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat took a knee and made comments to the media about the fact that officer Rusten Sheskey gets away scot-free for firing the shots that paralyzed Jacob Blake.

We all know why what happened happened but it’s still something that we are all coming to grips with as we read and watch news clip after news clip of white folks breaking dozens of laws including vandalism, assault, and murder in the name of Donald J. Trump.

And they want us to stand for a jingle and revere a colorful piece of cloth. Tuh.