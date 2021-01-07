Bossip Video

Jeffree Star is doing his own rumor control.

Welp! Jeffree Star has officially shut down rumors he and Kanye West have had a secret sexual relationship after a lie about them being secretly coupled up spread on TikTok.

Earlier, Star posted a photo with a caption mentioning “Sunday Service,” seemingly trolling folks who believed what he calls a lie. The youtuber used his platform of 17 million subscribers to shut down the rumor once and for all. Jeffree didn’t mince words either, he denied knowing Kanye at all calling the rumor “the dumber sh*t ever.”

“So I’m scrolling on the internet and I read the dumbest sh*t I ever read in my entire life. Why is Jeffree Lynn number 3 trending? And the headline reads ‘Kanye West might be sleeping with Jeffree Star.”

The beauty guru goes into detail further.

“Some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok it went viral where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting divorced because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him. Let me say this one time for any news outlet, I like very tall men, me and Kanye have never hung out and this whole thing is really funny.”

Hit play to hear it. Jeffree debunks the rumor right away in his latest youtube vlog.