44th President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama release statements on the riots at the Capitol.

Yesterday was a lot to digest for everyone in America. The Capitol building was overrun by MAGA protesters who rioted and tried to overturn the 2020 election results. After hours of delay, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory was certified at around 4 a.m. this morning.

Many people have spoken out to denounce Trump for inciting the actions, but their new opinions do not matter as they’ve witnessed the past four years like everyone else. When Michelle and Barack left office, we knew things would be different, bad, terrible, embarrassing–but we didn’t think the Republican party would begin to eat one another from the inside out. Looking back four years feels like more than a decade now and every fear people had when Barack took office happened under the person they elected afterward. The voter fraud claims sadly led to what happened yesterday and the accountability at this point is puzzling as we saw this coming in November of 2016.

Our former first family released touching statements on the events yesterday and reminded us what leadership looks like. You can read both Michelle & Barack’s statements below.