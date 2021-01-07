Bossip Video

A Proud Boys supporting soup cookie coup “observer” died yesterday, not from being shot by police like Ashley Babbitt, but from a medical emergency.

The family of Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Alabama released a statement confirming that he passed away during yesterday’s seditious siege.

The family noted that Greeson who had a history of high blood pressure “got too excited” during the day’s embarrassing events and had a heart attack.

The family sent a statement to E News Courier and noted that Greeson was a “wonderful father and husband who loved life” and who also “loved to ride motorcycles, loved his job and his coworkers and loved his dogs.”

The family statement said that while Greeson was an advocate for Trump, and attended the rally outside the Capitol, he was “not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.”

Mmmm.

“In the midst of the excitement, (Kevin) suffered a heart attack,” according to the statement. “Our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.

Social media and AL.com have obtained screenshots of Greeson posting on Parler, an “unbiased free-speech social network”, showing him praising The Proud Boys far-right extremist group and writing things like; “Let’s take this f****g country BACK!!! Load your guns and take to the streets!” as well as “Maybe Nancy Pelosi will get it and die!”

Charming guy, there.

The D.C. Metro Police Department has confirmed that two other people died from medical emergencies during the Soup Cookie Coup; Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Pennsylvania and Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia.

Imagine losing your life to support a Deranged Dorito during an ivory insurrection, truly sad. Truly goofy.

In total, only 68 people have been arrested for yesterday’s events and police are asking the public to identify the traitorous terrorists caught on camera. A $1,000 reward per person is being offered.