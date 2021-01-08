“Heaux Tales” is here!

Queen of SANG&B Jazmine Sullivan finally dropped her highly anticipated EP “Heaux Tales” (featuring Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak and H.E.R.) that delivered everything we wanted and needed musically during these stressfully uncertain times.

Fueled by strong singles (“Pick Up Your Feelings“/”Lost One“) and perfectly placed features, the long-awaited 14-song project showcases the criminally underrated talent who shines on soul-smoldering tracks like deliciously nasty duet “On It” with Ari Lennox.

Mmhmm, it’s definitely worth your stream as the buzziest track off an impressive concept project that takes you through every possible emotion until you’re ready to do it all over again.

“Heaux Tales” marks the latest of a series of Jazmine Sullivan wins that include her stunning Savage x Fenty debut that sent the gram into heart eye hysteria.

“Feeling myself in my @savagexfenty,” she captioned in a viral photo showcasing her enviable curves in the popular global lingerie brand known for catering to women of all shapes, sizes, and complexions.

If you remember, she was the target of musty miserables who shaded her stunning weight loss.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

The “Need U Bad” singer was inspired to slim down and go vegan to support her mother who is battling cancer.

“My goal was to support my mother thru her battle w cancer by going vegan with her, and in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good.”

Sullivan continued:

“I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and am not nearly the model for health and fitness. But I’m trying… And I’ll continue to do so w my momma! Bless ya’ll, love ya’ll.”

Fast forward to today and she’s trending on Twitter while dazzling fans with an incredible Tiny Desk Concert you can view below:

What’s your fave song off the EP? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Jazmine’s “Heaux Tales” on the flip.