Everyone’s STILL vexed over the shamefully seditious MAGA riot that popped off at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021–an ugly day in our nation’s deeply flawed history that will forever live in infamy.

For weeks, experts (and anyone with common sense) feared that something deplorable would happen during the ceremonial counting of the Electoral votes to formally confirm President-elect Joe Biden‘s win after WEEKS of baseless fraud claims by soon-to-be ex-President Trump.

So baseless, in fact, that he lost over 60 cases in multiple states where he failed to prove even one major case of fraud during the Election.

Fast forward to Wednesday where countless MAGA minions stormed the U.S. Capitol building moments after Trump urged them to fight against the imaginary fraud that, at no point, has ever existed in efforts to take back the country.

Smoke grenades were utilized on the Senate side of the Capitol, as police cleared out the building.

To date, 5 people died in the treasonous chaos that set off a series of resignations from Trump’s cabinet and calls for Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the disgraceful lame-duck President who was swiftly BANNED from Facebook/Instagram.

President-Elect Joe Biden addressed the shameful siege in a speech where he highlighted that Black Lives Matter protesters would have been policed much harsher than the Trump mob.

“She said, ‘Pop, this isn’t fair. No one can tell me if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,'” Biden said. “We all know that’s true. And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.”

At this very moment, Trump is still ‘President’ and tweeting much to the utter disbelief of most Americans who want him immediately stripped of power and jailed.

