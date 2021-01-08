Bossip Video

DaBaby was arrested on Rodeo Drive after police found a loaded firearm in his car after searching the vehicle.

DaBaby can’t seem to escape legal trouble no matter where he goes. He had a run-in with police in Miami when a promoter tried to play with his money which, to a degree, is understandable. He also had an altercation with an AC hotel employee in Beverly Hills, in which he allegedly shoved the employee who would later sue him. DaBaby eventually responded to this claim explaining the employee filmed him with his daughter.

Even though DaBaby has been staying out of trouble, that recently came to an end. According to reports from TMZ, DaBaby was stopped on Rodeo Drive while shopping and eventually arrested.

As he and 3 other men were about to drive off, multiple cop cars surrounded their vehicle. Law enforcement sources tell us someone inside the store called to report DaBaby and his crew had weapons. Baby and his friends were detained while officers searched the vehicle, and found one handgun. We’re told the rapper was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor. Although cops initially detained everyone in the car, we’re told DaBaby is the only one getting booked.

Sounds similar to Lil Wayne’s gun arrest almost 10 years ago when he didn’t have possession, but still had to take the blame.

PEOPLE reports that DaBaby has since been released and charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. The people he was with “were detained and released at the scene.”