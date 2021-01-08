Bossip Video

As we approach the one year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and 7 others, Vanessa Bryant is bringing fans along as she remembers the love of her life.

On Thursday, she shared an old video of Kobe that features the NBA legend describing his definition of love, discussing the power it has when it comes to getting through tough situations in life.

“Happiness is such a beautiful journey,” Bryant said in the clip. “It has its ups and downs, whether it’s in marriage or whether it’s in a career. Things are never perfect, but through love, you continue to persevere, and you move through them, you move through them. And then through that storm, a beautiful sun emerges, and inevitably, another storm comes. And guess what? You ride that one out, too.” He continued, “So, I think love is sort of a determination, a persistence to go through the good times and the bad times with someone or something that you truly love.”

Vanessa posted the clip to Instagram, writing, “I LOVE YOU @kobebryant Miss you and Gigi so much. ❤️”

The one year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s tragic death is on January 26th.

Life has been difficult for Vanessa since the death of both Kobe and Gigi. The grieving mother is now going through a messy court battle with her own mother, Sofia Urbieta Lain, who stirred some egregious claims that Kobe promised to take care of her financially prior to his death. Vanessa released a statement disputing her mother’s accusations in addition to accusing her of extortion.

“She was a grandmother who was supported by me and her son-in-law at my request,” Bryant penned in a lengthy statement.

“She now wants to back charge me $96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren. In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers,” Bryant added.

Earlier last year, Lain appeared on an interview with Univision where she revealed that Vanessa had allegedly forced her out of the family home and made her return her luxury car. Bryant swiftly denied her mother’s allegations.

“Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life, and that wasn’t good enough,” Vanessa expressed at the time. “She, instead, contacted me through intermediaries – contrary to what she claims, my phone number hasn’t changed – and demanded $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV.”

Prayers up for Vanessa!