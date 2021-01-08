Bossip Video

Jay-Z’s cannabis brand MONOGRAM releases the debut episode of its new web series, High Tales, featuring Jadakiss.

Cannabis has long been a supporting factor in helping artists create masterpieces. From heavy metal to jazz, blues, and of course, hip-hop. Cannabis lives in more than one field or one type of person. Ten years ago, if you told someone it would be legal to buy and you could even have it delivered, they probably would think you are crazy. Fast forward to the modern-day and it’s one of the most thriving industries out there.

Jay-Z finally jumped into the weed space with his new brand MONOGRAM. MONOGRAM is shaping up to be a lifestyle brand that will shake up the weed space completely. Today, MONOGRAM introduces a new web series High Tales that will resonate with every cannabis user.

Whether funny or profound, everyone has a unique weed story. High Tales looks to the people in MONOGRAM’s orbit for storytelling that focuses on a first cannabis experience, how relationships with cannabis form and evolve, and what life is like in the world of legal cannabis. Beyond entertaining anecdotes, like Jadakiss’s first time smoking with Snoop Dogg to N.O.R.E’s unexpected run-in with Dave Chappelle, the series shares never-before-heard stories, like the surprising cast of characters who joined Jadakiss to smoke at one of Prince’s Grammy afterparties. And for more on the MONOGRAM products lineup, peep this. Jay-Z recently discussed the brand as part of a virtual Cannabis Investor Conference.

In a statement to High Times, The Blueprint rapper explained why he was excited to venture into the cannabis world.

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked,” explained Jay. “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke,” he added “MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

You can watch episode one of High Tales featuring Jadakiss below.

And if you’re interested in more episodes of the series, new episodes will debut on the official MONOGRAM site and will feature some cannabis-filled stories from guests like N.O.R.E., 2 Chainz, The-Dream, and more.