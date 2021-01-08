Bossip Video

Zendaya and John David Washington star in Netflix’s upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie.

The Euphoria actress has been teasing the release of this film since a few months into quarantine when the rest of the film industry was shut down. Now, fans can finally see a preview of what the movie–which will be available on February 5th–is really about.

Besides the fact that it stars two of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, the film also has a lot of buzz because it was one of the first to be written and filmed during the pandemic. According to those involved, the production team took great precautions to keep the set in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and to gain approval from Hollywood unions. The feature also marks another collaboration between Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who served as writer, producer, and director of the HBO series.

Levinson expressed his excitement of getting to work with the Emmy-Award-winning actress for the second time on his new film.

“I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times,” he explained. “We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Kid Cudi and Yariv Milchan serve as executive producers on the movie alongside Washington and Zendaya.

The synopsis reads: “When filmmaker Malcolm (John David Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

Check out the first trailer for Malcolm & Marie down below to see what the film is all about: