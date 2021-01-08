Bossip Video

Just…wow.

Jessica White and Nick Cannon have had somewhat of a murky relationship history from the public’s perspective, but who knew she felt THIS betrayed when they split last year?

The model opened up in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked to tell her side of how her and Nick’s split went down and she’s trying not to relive the hurt, she says.

From our perspective, it seemed as if Nick was single and mingling with Jessica and his baby mama Brittany bell openly in 2020, after she popped up pregnant. But Jessica says “no” when asked if she knew Bell was pregnant with her’s and Nick’s . The model found out like the rest of us, through Instagram just two weeks after she had a miscarriage.

Jessica says in the minute-long clip:

“No, but she was aware that I just had a miscarriage two weeks prior to her news coming out because he told me that he told her. And I was living at his house and she knew that as well.”

Jessica goes a little more into detail in the preview clip, claiming to have found out about Nick’s second baby with Bell through her Instagram announcement.

Wow! Jessica’s full chat, exposing her side of dating Nick will be airing tonight on Fox Soul with Jason Lee. Are you shocked by her revelation so far at all?