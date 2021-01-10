Bossip Video

Shocking images have gone viral of a Black woman being attacked by a mob of Trump terrorists in downtown L.A.

Berlinda Nibo, 25, was walking down the street in Los Angeles on Wednesday when she was attacked by Dorito devotees having a pro-Trump demonstration. Nibo told CBS Los Angeles that she was peacefully walking nearby when rancid racists began harassing her.

“I’m walking by and they’re yelling at me because of my color, calling me the N-word calling me the B-word, saying, ‘All lives matter, Black lives doesn’t matter,’” she said. “It’s a shame that I can’t walk down my street anymore.”

Several also reportedly told her to “take her mask off” and she refused and flipped them the bird. That’s when things turned violent.

“He goes and smacks me in the face,” Nibo said of one of the demonstrators. “And then all of them start trying to jump me, and then people jump in.”

The frightening moments were caught on camera by freelance photojournalist Raquel Natalicchio who saw the woman being violated. Natalicchio saw someone in the crowd rip off her wig and the shocking moments afterward. The photojournalist said she continued to take the pics so they could be used to “give the woman a voice.”

“When they started pushing her around, this other woman that was a Trump supporter came up to her and ripped her wig off.” Natalicchio said. “Obviously, at that point, she began to try to defend herself.” “People of color experience things like this on a daily basis and are seldom believed when they speak about it,” Natalicchio said. She said that’s why she took the photos, and hopes that they not only give the woman a voice, but also provide proof that more must be done to send a stronger message against hate.

More photos from the attack have been released.

A picture has gone viral of a man with his arms wrapped around the woman. Nibo intially told CBS Los Angeles that she believed the man was a good samaritan who was trying to protect her and move her away from the mob. The man reassured her that he had her back even as she was being violently assaulted.

“He was whispering in my ear going ‘You’re OK, I got you, I’ve got you, don’t do anything. These people are literally trying to kill you,’” Nibo said. “If not for him stepping in at that moment, these people would have literally tried to kill me.”

She later told Buzzfeed that the man’s actions of holding her still “did not help me.”

“It would’ve helped me more if he had made way for me to move out of there completely.” Two bystanders ran up to the man and said they were with Nibo in order to get him to let her go, she said. The heroes, Nibo said, were those two women who then walked her to where LAPD officers were standing.

A video on social media shows the man in question being complicit during the attack.

LAPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime after initially only arresting six people for participating in the”unlawful assembly.” Anyone with information on these thugs is asked to contact Central Area detectives.