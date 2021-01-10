Bossip Video

Anna Wintour’s banged bob is being shifted over an extremely underwhelming magazine cover.

History-maker Madam Kamala Harris, the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian heritage to be elected Vice President, for some reason, did NOT get her just due on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Vogue recently released two covers featuring Madam VP for the publication’s February issue. Both are questionably subdued, but a picture of Harris in front of a crustily crumped up pink backdrop is raising eyebrows in particular. That cover is befuddling going to print while a much more stylish cover will be released only digitally.

The mag noted that the pink picture is paying homage to the salmon pink and apple green colors of Madam Vice President’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“Cover Look

Against colors inspired by those of her Howard university sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris wears a Donald Deal jacket. Converse sneakers. Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Vogue, February 2021“

Still, despite that, the entire LOOK didn’t quite capture our Chuck Taylor’d second-in-command in all her glory. Madam VP-elect looks washed out and unprepared for the picture to be taken and given the illustrious history of Alpha Kappa Alpha, an ill-fashioned, off-centered Kohl’s pink sheet set as a backdrop ain’t it either.

With that, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour’s probably not having a great day and that’s just fine.

Surely, a publication as prestigious as Vogue could’ve done much, much, better. To be fair, photographer Tyler Mitchell who took the pics shared an additional photo on social media. It’s better.

Journalist Yashar Ali has confirmed that Madam VP-elect was “blindsided” by the cover.

Faces…are…being…played…in.

What do YOU think about Kamala Harris’ shabby Vogue cover?