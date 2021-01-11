Bossip Video

No shock there.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from insurrection invigorator Donald Trump according to a new ESPN report. Word is that on Thursday, Belichick will make his way to the scene of God knows how many crimes, The White House, to be honored by his boss Robert Kraft’s best buddy.

As you might imagine, this news has caused quite a stir in the sports world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor that anyone can receive. Past recipients include President-elect Joe Biden, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Muhammad Ali, Shirley Chisholm, and hundreds of others dating back to its inception in 1963. Under the Trump administration, the award has been given to dirtbags like Rush Limbaugh, Congressman Jim Jordan, rat bastard Devin Nunes, and racist Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia.

Belichick should join that embarrassing list.

Belichick’s connection to Trump runs back to November 2016 when the Cheeto in chief was elected president.

At a campaign rally in New Hampshire that year, Trump read a letter written from his buddy old pal Belichick that expressed just how much the head coach enjoys canoodling with the former president.

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully,” the letter read according to Trump. “You’ve proved to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable..”

Belichick later told news outlets that the letter wasn’t political.

“I’ve received a number of inquiries relative to a note that I wrote to Donald on Monday. Our friendship goes back many years and I think anybody that’s spent more than five minutes with me knows I’m not a political person. The comments are not politically motivated. I have a friendship and loyalty to Donald,” he explained.

We can’t make this stuff up!