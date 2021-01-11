Exclusive: Swizz Beatz And Timbaland Weigh In On The “Best” VERZUZ And Season 2 Wishlist [VIDEO]

Happy Monday! A brand new episode of OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” airs today and we’ve got a few more exclusive clips.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland sat down to talk about their successful VERZUZ platform. In the first clip, the pair talk about their favorite episode of the season. Can you guys guess who they chose?

Check out the clip below for the answer.

We’re inclined to agree. That particular episode was THE MOST like a concert and we couldn’t help but get up and dance. The music was such a vibe.

Carlos Watson also asked the guys who we can look forward to seeing in the upcoming season. While Timbaland initially said they don’t have a wishlist, he ultimately ended up revealing there is someone he’d really like to see.

“I don’t have a wishlist because we don’t force nothing on VERZUZ and everything comes to us,” Timbaland said. “I just want to show the world, about like really like about love and slow songs and that feel-good music that touch your soul. I was just thinking about like Anita Baker and like we gotta give Anita her flowers.”

Who would you want to match Anita up against? The full episode airs today.