LeBron James takes delivery of the new GMC Hummer EV and shares a sneak peek with social media.

LeBron James is partnering with GMC for its new Hummer EV. The partnership lets LeBron get the last laugh over his first controversy, which happened almost 18 years ago.

As a senior in high school, LeBron got himself the Hummer H2 for his 18th birthday. The purchase caused an uproar by critics because he had yet to be drafted or even made a dollar, so everyone ran wild conspiracy theories of how he got the money and if it violated any rules. It was the scandal that wasn’t really a scandal and unknowingly set the stage for GMC and LeBron’s current partnership.

The king took to Twitter to announce the big news writing, “OH MY GOODNESS @GMC!! I cannot wait to get my hands on one these. Sheesh!! Crabwalk?!?! Brings back so many great memories from my first Hummer and I’m excited to make more in the #GMCHummerEV.

LeBron also lends his voice to the exciting new ad, which you can listen to down below.

The new Hummer was first debuted on LeBron James social media, breaking traditional norms of how cars are usually rolled out. The video was short but turned heads and had a sexy, sleek, sporty look that piqued the curiosity of anyone with even a drop of love for cars. Now, LeBron has officially gotten his hands on the vehicle and went straight to social media to give us an exclusive look at the drop-top open-air electric SUV. Take a look a the revamped Hummer, courtesy of LeBron, below.