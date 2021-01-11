Bossip Video

Gabrielle Union is raising the bar for wives everywhere when it comes to birthday presents.

Over the weekend, her husband Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share an early birthday gift from the actress.

In the video–which was recorded by the retired NBA star’s 18-year-old son, Zaire–D Wade and Union walk outside of their house to find a vintage white car sitting outside. Off-screen, loved ones screamed, “Surprise!” as Dwyane stood there in complete disbelief.

Of course, he rushed over to the new whip to take a closer look, but first, he doubled back to give his wife a big kiss and a thank you.

“One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram. “She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!”

He went on to post a picture of the car up-close, writing, “She raised the bar 😤 3️⃣9️⃣ 😎🥶🎉🖤✌🏾🙏🏾 @gabunion 🖤”

This is just another milestone for the happy couple, who have been married for more than 6 years. Together they share their adorable daughter, 2-year-old Kaavia Union Wade. They also live with Dwyane’s three other children—Zaire, Zaya and Xavier—from previous relationships.

During an interview with E! back in December, the 48-year-old actress shared how the family was celebrating the holiday season in quarantine. “We don’t really don’t have a hard and firm tradition except the lack of tradition because my husband, for so many years, played on the holidays,” she explained. “So, we might have had Thanksgiving in a hotel room in Philly or Christmas in an arena somewhere. Or Christmas on the 18th or the 27th. So, it’s always been a lack of consistency, so this year is like, okay, one more for the record book.”

Gotta love the Wade’s!