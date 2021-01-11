Bossip Video

A “The View” co-host is sharing some shockingly sad news in hopes it speaks to the seriousness of COVID-19. On Friday, Sunny Hostin revealed that her husband’s mother and father died within three days of each other from coronavirus complications.

According to Sunny, she was reluctant to share the extremely sad news about her husband Emmanuel Hostin’s mother and father, but her husband who is a surgeon and whose parents were both physicians encouraged her to do so.

“Although I’ve chosen a very public career, as most of you know, those of you that know my husband, Manny, know that he is intensely private,” said Hostin. “But after speaking with him, he felt that from a public health standpoint, that it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays.”

Sunny shared that her father-in-law Dr. A. Emmanuel died on Dec. 28 at age 83, while her mother-in-law Dr. Maria Jesus passed on New Year’s Day at age 78. She added that the two were “very careful” and skipped spending the Thanksgiving holiday with the family out of an abundance of caution. Still, the two caught COVID, and the family’s unsure how.

“After a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus,” said Sunny. “We want to thank the doctors and nurses that gave them such incredible care. They’re doing god’s work letting us FaceTime with Manny’s parents while they were passing away. Despite all of that, they didn’t make it.”

So incredibly sad.

Sunni went on to thank her cohosts for “wrapping her and her husband in love” noting that Whoopi sent food, Joy called and distracted them with humor and Meghan McCain sent bourbon, something her husband especially appreciated.

“You guys really wrapped your love around us and we’re so very thankful,” said Sunny.

Our sincere condolences to Sunny and Emmanuel Hostin.