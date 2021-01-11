Bossip Video

Iyanna Mayweather recently became a mother for the first time and her baby daddy has LOTS of experience in that department, with her baby boy being his seventh child. As previously reported, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather welcomed a son with a rapper over the weekend.

Iyanna’s mother Melissia Rene also gave fans a sneak peek at the baby and gushed over her “little Pop Pop.”

Iyanna’s big news came after another woman, Houston actress Drea Symone recently welcomed her daughter Kodi Capri with YoungBoy in late November.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful,” Drea captioned a sweet photo of her newborn baby girl’s hand. “I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is completely full!! Kodi Capri,” she added.

Unfortunately, the multiple baby news has triggered a heated discussion over NBA YoungBoy’s apparent plethora of children and a handful of baby mamas.

The question was raised by one of his fans of why the 21-year-old wasn’t being spoken about as a “good” father since he seems to be seen with his kids in photos and has the means to take care of them. That’s when someone chimed in with a point combating this idea of anyone with 7 children having time to be a “good” parent.

“You cannot be a good father to 7 different households. I want the Black community to be released from this narrative.”

This comment set off a dynamite reaction, shedding light on YoungBoy’s personal life and arguments ensued.

Do you think the 21-year-old rapper still has time to be a “good” father to 7 children? Twitter does NOT.

