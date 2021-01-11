Bossip Video

Once again, we’re on.

For the second time during his term, 55% of white women’s president Donald Trump is facing articles of impeachment. According to the NY Times, House Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi have officially introduced the charges against Trump for inciting the MAGA mob attack at the Capitol last week. This comes after Republicans tried to protect Vice President Mike Pence from being pressured to invoke the 25th amendment to strip his boss of power.

For his part, Pence has said that he does not have interest in invoking said amendment, and Congressional Democrats are moving to put the right-wing under pressure in light of the unprecedented violence. Congress gave Pence 24 hours to push the button or they will go to the floor for a vote on Wednesday. Today, Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia blocked the request for unanimous consent.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” the article reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

For your viewing pleasure, here are the articles in all their glory.

If the House votes and ratifies the articles, then Donald Trump will become the first President to be impeached TWICE.

You love to see it.