Letoya Luckett is announcing that she’s sadly ending her marriage.

The songstress/actress shared via Instagram that she and Tommicus Walker are splitting after two children and three years of marriage.

“After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce,” wrote Letoya. “It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children. Please understand our need for privacy.”

The news comes after the couple welcomed their son Tysun Wolf Walker on September 14 and excitedly posted pics of him on social.

Letoya and Tommicus also previously welcomed their daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019 and Letoya is also a stepmom to her “daughter-in-love”, Tommicus’ daughter Madison.

LeToya and Tommicus wed in 2017 after being introduced via a mutual friend. The two chatted on the phone for months before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles for a blind date. When they finally met in person, Luckett told ESSENCE that her husband, a businessman, didn’t initially recognize her from her Destiny’s Child Days and when he did, their relationship still didn’t change.

Their split comes amid rumors that Tommicus was unfaithful in their marriage and after fans alleged that he exhibited toxic behavior on VH1’s “Friends & Family Hustle.”

Tommicus has released a statement on their split and he’s asking for “kindness and sensitivity” in the coming months.

“We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time.”

We’re sending all of our best to Letoya as she moves forward with her divorce.