Bossip Video

Chrissy Teigen is a big fan of one song on John Legend’s latest album, Bigger Love–so much so, that she decided to get the title tattooed down her back!

Teigen posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday, in which she documented the journey she went through while getting her latest tattoo. The cookbook author already has a couple simple tattoos: one that reads, “John Luna Miles,” the names of her husband and two children, and another that says,” Jack,” the name of the child she tragically lost following a rough pregnancy last year.

Now, she’s adding another piece of ink to her body, this time, paying tribute to one of John Legend’s latest hits, “Ooh Laa.”

In case you haven’t heard the song, here are some lyrics to give you an idea of what the track is about.

“It’s ooh la

That’s the only music that I wanna hear

Is ooh la

Get a little louder, scream it in my ear, yeah

Spin it ’round, let it bounce some

Up and down, think we found somethin’

Smack it, flip it, rub it down

To the sound of ooh la

Ooh la, ooh la”

*pats off forehead with a handkerchief* anyone else feel like it’s a little hot in here? Anyway, this song is clearly about his wife, Chrissy, and their grown, married sexual relations–so she got the name of the track tattooed all down her back.

In the video, Teigen says she doesn’t remember the first time she heard the song, but John does, and alludes to the fact that it was followed by some headboard-shaking activities…over and over again. Seems like Mr. Legend is going to be seeing a lot of that “Ooh Laa” tattoo.