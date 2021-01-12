Bossip Video

Anywhere there’s people, there’s power!

Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming movie-of-the-moment “Judas And The Black Messiah” (starring Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback) packs a profoundly provocative punch in the new trailer you can watch below:

The highly anticipated film hits theaters on February 12th as well as HBO Max for 31 days after theatrical release.

FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

A career thief, O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler, Special Agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons).

Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson (Dominique Fishback). Meanwhile, a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul. Will he align with the forces of good? Or subdue Hampton Hampton and The Panthers by any means, as FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) commands?

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler/MACRO’s Charles D. King.

Coogler, who famously directed “Creed” and Marvel’s superhero blockbuster “Black Panther,” revealed that he was absolutely “blown away” when he was first approached by Shaka to work on the exciting new film.

“Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work, and the story of his assassination, has been relevant since the day [it] happened and only continues to become more relevant with context,” he explained. But I also think that Shaka’s point of view, and how he wanted to tell the story, was also something that’s extremely relevant, as well.”

With growing hype and critic reactions hitting social media this week, the film is primed to be the first major Oscar contender in 2021 that will officially make its world premiere at the storied Sundance Film Festival later this month.