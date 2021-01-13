It’s just different!

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Innnncorporated who’ve spent the last 108 years slaying effortlessly, stepping impeccably and setting the gold standard in the Divine 9.

Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization bloomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.

In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.

For over a century they’ve provided assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.

As of today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.

Naturally, several iconic celebs like Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin and Angela Bassett (to name a few of many) are members of the sorority committed to constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.

“Thank you to the dynamic women of @DSTinc1913! I am honored as one of your newest Sorors! #DST100YEARS,” Bassett tweeted after being inducted in 2013.

With a 2017-2021 quadrennial theme of “joy in our sisterhood, power in our voice and service in our heart,” the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta continue to shine in the culture.

