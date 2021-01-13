Bossip Video

The sun is, unfortunately, setting on a popular HBO show that sent timelines into a tizzy and started hella Black relationship debates while racking up hella ratings.

“Insecure’s” fifth season will be its last. The news comes from Issa Rae herself who confirmed to Deadline that she and her co-creator Prentice Penny are pulling the plug on the Emmy nominated comedy.

Note, that they’re ending it themselves, and “Insecure” was not canceled, a true triumph in the finicky world of television. Bravo!

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” said Issa. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Prentice Penny also confirmed the news via his Twitter and thanked his fellow co-creators Issa and Melina Matsoukas while noting it was always their plan to bring characters like Issa Dee, Molly, Condolences, and Lawrence to life for five seasons.

He also joked that the final season would have 150 episodes.

“It was such an amazing run and I’m incredibly thankful to @HBO @melinamatsouka and of course my sister/partner in crime @IssaRae – we always wanted to do five seasons and feel blessed to have done it. As a parting gift, we are doing 150 episodes this season! 😄”

Stop playing with us, Prentice. We can’t take it.

As heartbreaking as it will be to NOT have the melanin magic that is “Insecure” on our television screens, it sounds like there might still be some hope when you note Issa’s comment about the characters’ stories ending “on-screen at least.”

At least we hope that’s what that means…

Congrats to Issa and the entire “Insecure” team on a successful run!

What do YOU think about “Insecure” ending after season 5?