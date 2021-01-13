Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan, 33, is happy to show his girlfriend, 24-year-old Lori Harvey, what is means to be swooned over on her birthday. The “Black Panther” actor showed the young beauty how he felt by showering the socialite with white roses today as she rings in her personal new year.

Lori Harvey, who recently confirmed she was dating MBJ by making things Instagram official, showed off the assortment of white roses in IG stories. She wrote “thank you baby” while panning across about 15 dozen flowers. So sweet!

White roses as a gift in a new relationship usually mean a “new beginning” or an “everlasting love.” Which one do you think MBJ may be trying to say here?

The adorable couple also has pet names already for each other. In a comment under photos Lori shared from a birthday-theme photoshoot, Jordan called her “turtle.”

Gimmie!! 🤤🤤Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!

They seem to be on the fast track to a perfect relationship. Lori Harvey does have a history of making men fall fast. Previously, she sparked engagement rumors with rapper Future after he bought her a diamond ring. Harvey posted the diamond gift with the word “wifey” written across the screen.