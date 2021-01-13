Bossip Video

The NBA just got CRAZY this season!

The bomb that NBA fans have been waiting for all season has finally dropped. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden is headed to the Brooklyn Nets and neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving was traded in the process!

Harden has been trying his damnedest to get traded for most of the offseason and even into this new year and now he’s getting his wish.

The 4-team trade is pretty complicated so bear with us as we try our best to explain it via the ESPN reporting:

Houston also receives Brooklyn’s three unprotected first-round draft picks — 2022, 2024 and 2026 — in the deal, plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027, according to sources. The Rockets also get Cleveland’s 2022 first-round pick, via the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Rockets get Cavs’ guard Dante Exum and Brooklyn forward Rodions Kurucs and Caris LeVert who was immediately traded to the Pacers for former All-Star Victori Oladipo. In addition to Harden, the Nets get Center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After all this, KD and Harden reunite after going their separate ways following the blow-up of their young Oklahoma City Thunder team. Obviously, this makes the Nets the prohibitive favorite to win the Eastern Conference but can they actually win a ring, multiple rings, or become a dynasty, that remains to be seen.

That’s a WHOLE lot of dribbling and there might not be enough basketballs in the galaxy to satisfy all three of these top-tier hoopers.

What do you think? Will this work?