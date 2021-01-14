Bossip Video

The shooting of Jacob Blake 7 times in the back by trigger-happy police officer Rusten Sheskey was one of many reasons that people filled the streets in protest of law enforcement’s treatment of Black people during the summer of 2020.

We all watched the viral video where Blake attempted to get back in his vehicle after being detained by an officer. The resulting gunshots left him paralyzed from the waist down. This morning, Blake sat down with Michael Strahan on GMA and talked about his experience, what he was feeling in the moment, and how he’s dealt with the ordeal in the aftermath.

He told Strahan that he didn’t want to be “the next George Floyd” but it appeared that Rusten Sheskey had every intention of being the next Derek Chauvin.

When he says that he told his children that he loves them in the midst of being shot multiple times our hearts fell out of our chest. Can you imagine looking your kids in the eyes as a police officer shoots you SEVEN times?! It makes the fact that there will be no charges filed even that much more infuriating. Officials said that Sheskey was justified in his use of force because Blake was armed with a knife. Rusten said Blake “refused orders” and “made a motion as if he was going to stab” him.

Bullsh*t!

The district attorney in Kenosha really sees no problem with this whatsoever.

Black lives matter.