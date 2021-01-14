Bossip Video

Armie Hammer has just confirmed his departure from the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding in the midst of a bubbling social media scandal.

The Social Network actor is facing backlash this week because of an anonymous social media account, which leaked some sexually graphic DMs that they claim were sent from his Instagram account. These messages included some seriously disturbing details about Hammer’s alleged sexual fantasies, which included both rape and cannibalism.

Now, Hammer is calling the allegations against him “bulls**t,” but also says the attacks against him have prompted him to exit his upcoming project, Shotgun Wedding, which also stars Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m not responding to these bulls**t claims,” he said in a statement to Variety. “But in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Following his statement, a spokesperson for the production confirmed the decision to remove him from the film. A representative for the movie said, “Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Shotgun Wedding was reportedly expected to begin production immediately, but will likely be delayed as the team looks for a replacement from Hammer’s role. The romantic adventure flick was co-written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether and will be directed by Jason Moore. It follows a couple’s destination wedding that ultimately puts their respective families in danger.