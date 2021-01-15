BOSSIP Exclusive: Vanessa Bell Calloway And Sierra Capri Talk Nate Parker, ‘American Skin’ And Racial Profiling [VIDEO]

We’re kicking off MLK weekend with a very special interview with two of the stars of ‘American Skin,’ the provocative new film directed and written by Nate Parker, who also stars as a grieving father who goes to extreme lengths to seek justice for his son after he’s been fatally shot by a police officer.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden interviewed ‘American Skin’ actresses Vanessa Bell Calloway and Sierra Capri about the film and what attracted them to the project. Both shared that they are huge fans of Nate Parker, who they praised for his work on the project. Calloway and Capri also revealed their personal experiences they’ve had regarding police racial profiling family members. The actresses also discussed the 2020 election and Sierra, who is in her twenties, revealed this year was her first time voting. Vanessa Bell Calloway spoke about her Alpha Kappa Alpha soror Kamala Harris becoming our Vice President. Check out the full interview below:

Are you excited to see ‘American Skin’? It’s definitely a unique approach to the subject that really makes all sides think about racism and justice in America. We highly recommend it — especially for MLK weekend viewing when all of our minds should be on social justice and putting a stop to racial profiling and racism.